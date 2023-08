Sanjay is widely acknowledged for his allure and acting stints, especially for his portrayal of Prithvi Malhotra in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. And due to his talent for capturing audiences attention with his performances, the actor has recently been approached by the BB makers for the upcoming season, and no surprise, due to his massive fan following, he's currently in talks for many projects. But apart from this, Sanjay also has a soft heart towards the innocent street animals who don't have shelter and food during heavy rainfalls, so the actor opened up about how he's helping them and also expressed his sadness for those people who are not letting the street animals take shelter Also Read - Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani is not awkward or ashamed of travelling by auto-rickshaw

in their surroundings. Talking about how he is helping street animals during monsoons, Sanjay says, "With heavy rains lashing down, many animals have been forced to take shelter under parked cars and deserted garbage bins, which is so inhumane in my eyes and it really melts me whenever I see any street animal in this condition, so I do whatever I can from my side; I offer them food, milk, bread, and whatever I have at that time, and I also try to take them to a place where they can have a dry shelter so that they don't get sick, and then I visit that place at least twice a day to feed them. This is a very little thing, but a huge help to the street animals in much worse weather."

Sanjay Gagnani helped the street animals

Sanjay also opens up his heart to doing whatever he can for the street animals, says, "I do want to give all of them good shelter and food to eat, but everything is not in my control. But, Whenever I spot any such animals suffering from cold or struggling due to hunger and heavy rains, I help them out by providing them with basic medication, and then I also try to feed them a bowl full of milk or anything I have so that they can survive and can get faith in life that we humans are there to help them out. As I believe this world is a circle of karma and what we give will surely bounce back to us, I do whatever I can to help the needy animals."

When asked about some people not allowing wet animals to sit in the shade of their shops and homes, He replies, "This is very cruel behaviour towards living life, and hearing such things makes me a little worried about us humans that just to maintain our properties and surroundings look clean and tidy we are doing harsh things towards the animals that cannot even complain or do anything against us, so I would please such people that don't be so bad to any of the street animals if you can't provide them anything, so please don't even do bad to them, just give them a little shade during rain, which will not at all cost you a penny."

The actor also discloses being a part of an Animal welfare NGO, says, "I have been associated with the animal welfare association, which looks after wild animals and street animals as well as treating injured animals and helping them out in their old age."

Sanjay concluded his talk by giving some suggestions to the government about what can be done to keep street animals safe. He says, "There should be some law against those who do cruel behaviour towards animals, and there can also be a government organisation that will look after needy street animals, and the government should build an animal shed in every city where the street animals can get shelter and food."