Kusha Kapila Claims Make-Up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja To Be THE Perfect One For Her Wedding Make-Up Routine

The wedding season brings with it a bounty of delectable to savour, a variety of dazzling dresses to choose from, and, not to miss out, enough rich and spectacular make-up for ladies to maintain their sass throughout the occasion. When the event is in a city as royal as Jaipur, the desire for that "spectacular" make-up multiplies fivefold! (both literally and metaphorically)

To attend her friend's wedding in this same city, famous social media star and influencer, Kusha Kapila had recently visited. The Behensplaining star and Instagram's celebrity is a heartthrob and queen of puns and has made her way into the online stardom with devotion to her work, and of course, a LOTS of humour!

The cat-eyed star required an intricately balanced look to complement her wedding gown. For the same, she collaborated with Bhavikaa Saluja, an artist who specialises in celebrity make-up and is a budding make-up professional. This is evident by the number of artists with whom she has previously worked, including Nitibha Kaul, Rytasha Rathore, Jankee Mehta, and many others.

Kusha is as kind and jovial in real life as she is on her social media accounts, according to the artist. Makeup Artist Bhavikaa Saluja was taken aback by how beautiful and humble she was in real person after following her content and amusing videos for more than two years as a fan. Furthermore, Bhavikaa Saluja made a specific mention of Kapila's preference for 'natural makeup.' Even at a luxurious wedding, it complements her exquisite skin and helps her to shine uniquely. It's no surprise that the Instagram sensation prefers natural make-up to her more dramatic and brooding palettes and shades. Bhavikaa Saluja adhered to this requirement and retained a natural, "no-makeup" look on her.

Saluja's meeting with Kusha not only gave her a lot of wonderful memories but also polished her talents to a substantial amount.

With the styles and looks she experiments on many celebrities, she has always opted to be creative yet flexible, and she frequently chooses to go beyond the ordinary. One example is that she adhered to skin-friendly and lighter makeup colours depending on her client's requests, in this case, Kusha's, despite the widespread notion that heavier makeups are the only choice when attending a wedding. Working with cooperative and friendly celebrities like her has always been a learning experience for Makeup Artist Bhavikaa Saluja.

Kusha Kapila, too, was pleased with the services and the overall experience she had with her.

Throughout each of her projects, Bhavikaa Saluja keeps the needs of her clients in mind and creates a mental layout so that she can perfect that foundation and highlighter EXACTLY how the clients want it—no more, and certainly no less!