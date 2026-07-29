Kushal Tandon DENIES Shreya Kalra's Lock Upp claim, says 'I only DM foreigners'

Kushal Tandon has strongly denied Shreya Kalra's claim that he slid into her DMs while dating Shivangi Joshi. Responding to the Lock Upp contestant's allegations, Read further to know what the actor is saying about the allegation.

Television actor Kushal Tandon has fired back at Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra, who claimed he slid into her DMs while supposedly dating actress Shivangi Joshi. Kushal on the other hand, flat-out denied it. He said he never started any conversation with Shreya, in fact, according to him, she messaged him first. Kushal also mentioned their chat was strictly about career stuff after a promotional shoot. Kushal spoke about the situation during a recent episode of Alliance. Kashish brought up Shreya’s allegations on Lock Upp, she’d said Kushal messaged her after they worked together, even though he was apparently in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi at the time.

Kushal Tandon reacts to Shreya Kalra's allegation

Kushal explained his side by talking about the promo campaign for his show Barsaatein. He said Shreya was supposed to get her own promo video with him, but when the final cut came out, she was barely in it. The actor said, “There was a promo for Barsaatein. Shreya was promised she’d get a promo with me, but when it came out, it was just focused on me, she only had a quick passing shot,” he said. When asked if he had really texted Shreya first, Kushal said “She texted me, of course! I don’t DM girls. My ego’s too big to DM girls. I only DM foreigners, the models!” he joked.

In lockup, Shreya had accused #KushalTandon that he had dmed me when he and Shivangi were in a relationship. Here,when Kashish asked, Kushal exposed that Shreya had dmed me first.?? While she had her own bf, she was messaging someone else's bf.? pic.twitter.com/kYULNfMrcU — ❥???????★ (@Arsalan_Boss211) July 29, 2026

Kushal added that Shreya reached out to him after the promo, saying she wanted to work with him more. He just offered her some advice, telling her not to settle for such small appearances. "I told her, 'You shouldn't have done this. It looks silly to do just a passing shot. You can do much better than this,’” he said.

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What did Shreya Kalra say?

Shreya’s side of the story, which she shared on Lock Upp with fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, is quite different. She claimed Kushal had messaged her after a shoot and that she had been dating someone at the time. She also said she wasn’t aware of what was happening between Kushal and Shivangi Joshi. According to Shreya, Kushal started the chats, but she chose not to encourage it.

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Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's relationship timeline

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell for each other while filming Barsaatein, Mausam Pyaar Ka. Kushal confirmed they were together in October 2024, but by June 2025, he announced their breakup. As of now, neither Shivangi's team nor Shreya's has commented on Kushal’s latest response.

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