might do selective projects but his every show managed to leave an impression. He was supposed to be the main lead on Bekaaboo, but things did not materialise. Now, news has come that Kushal Tandon has been finalised to be the main male lead on another TV show produced by for another channel. The actor has not done any TV show after Beyhadh. The show was a cult thriller and fans went gaga over and his chemistry. Kushal Tandon was supposed to romance Eisha Singh on the show Bekaaboo but it ultimately went to Shalin Bhanot.

Kushal Tandon will play the lead in a male-oriented show. This has been reported by ETimes TV. It seems it is a love story and Kushal is the perfect choice. The producers are now on the hunt for a leading lady. The show is expected to go on floors in the coming month. If this is indeed true, then there is good news for all fans of the handsome hunk. As we know, Kushal Tandon has been busy with his restaurant in between. Now, it looks like he might make that comeback.

Kushal Tandon was loved a lot as Sufiyaan on Ekta Kapoor's Bebakee. Fans want him in the second season. The passionate love story had fans hooked. Kushal Tandon said he enjoyed the kind of variety that the OTT platform offered. He also said that the turnover of work is quick which gives him time for other things in life.

Kushal Tandon was replaced by Shalin Bhanot on Bekaaboo. The show is doing quite decently for Colors. Ekta Kapoor offered Shalin the show when he was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house on the day of the grand finale. Shalin Bhanot has made a grand comeback professionally with Bigg Boss 16 followed by Bekaaboo. There are rumors that Ekta Kapoor is planning a big show for Zee TV which might have as the lead. Kushal Tandon has done web shows like Bebaakee and Hum. and Kushal Tandon also did Unlock which was a tech horror film.