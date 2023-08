Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Independence Day in the United States, joined by the Indian diaspora, many of whom are devoted fans of the actor. Images and videos of Samantha's participation in the 41st India Day Parade in New York have been circulating on social media. These visuals capture Samantha happily walking with her fans along the streets of New York. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda reveals why Samantha Ruth Prabhu stopped talking to him during the shoot of Kushi

Furthermore, Samantha had the honour of being the chief guest at the event. During her speech, she proudly exclaimed, "Jai Hind. It's a true honor to be here today. You've made me realize the richness of my culture and heritage. What I witnessed today will stay with me for a lifetime. Thank you for supporting me throughout my career. Thank you, USA, for embracing each of my films as your own." Also Read - Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda is ready for marriage; 'I see myself getting married soon'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared several pictures from her trip to the United States on her Instagram account. Remarkably, even while travelling, the actor maintained her fitness regimen, as evident from one of the photos where she is seen working out at a gym. She also posted a selfie featuring the Statue of Liberty in the background. Also Read - Kushi Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu fall in love but have a troublesome marriage [Watch]

Presently, Samantha is taking a year-long hiatus from acting. She recently spent time in Bali but briefly returned to India to promote her upcoming film, Kushi, in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverkonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is scheduled for release in theaters on September 1. In addition to Kushi, Samantha has the Indian version of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in her future projects.

From Hyderabad to Mumbai, and now to New York, Samantha continues to make history spectacularly! Regarded as one of the most dependable Pan-India stars, Samantha is set to become a prominent figure in the world's largest Indian Parade, expected to feature the highest number of floats and marching groups ever seen. Yes, you read that correctly!

Samantha is said to be staying in New York for an extended period, as she will also undergo treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, and is expected to return soon. She's not only giving top priority to her health but also to her professional commitments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her dedication, attended a musical concert of Kushi before her trip to NYC. Alongside her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, the actress left the audience spellbound as they performed a captivating dance to the film's title song.