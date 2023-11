Karan Johar shares the greatest bond with Aditya Chopra, the first friend of Karan in the industry. And the latest guests on his show, Koffee With Karan 8, were Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who are very closely associated with him, and Aditya Chopra. Rani and Kajol's episode is called one of the best episodes of Koffee With Karan season 8, and the fans are raving about that friendship. This episode was all hearts, where all the three people happened to reveal a lot of secrets and interesting facts about their lives. Karan Johar revealed in the show how Aditya Chopra had warned him not to speak about his marriage with Rani Mukerji in public and said that if the news came out, he would know he was the one to leak. Also Read - KWK8: Karan Johar reveals Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra gave him stern warning during their wedding

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Only 18 people attended Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's wedding, and Karan Johar was one of them.

Karan in the show said how Aditya called him and informed him about his wedding with Rani. "Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you. If I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication, At that time, newspapers were still dominant. I was so hyper and hysterical."

Karan Johar recalls how he had to lie to his mom (Hiroo Johar) about the wedding. "I had to lie to my mother. We had a release. It was April 2014. I will never forget it. 2 states were releasing. I had to abandon my movie release and tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, but for some reason I made it up. But everyone was like, ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go.'"

Karan Johar even went to reveal that even today, Aditya Chopra threatens him to not share their picture on social media that they click on every Diwali.