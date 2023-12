Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor have graced Koffee With Karan 8's latest episode. The two handsome hunks are the talk of the town for their bromance and the utter chaos that takes place in the episode. From addressing trolling to their relationship statuses and discussing movies, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor spoke at length about various things. Aditya was asked about Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3. Here's how the Aashiqui 2 actor reacted...

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3

It's Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 and it felt a little incomplete since Kartik Aaryan wasn't mentioned for a while now. Well, Kartik gets a mention in the episode quite often. And there have been memes about it all over the internet. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, we saw Karan asking Aditya Roy Kapur about Kartik replacing him in Aashiqui 3. Without a hint of insecurity or losing his countenance, Aditya says it's great. He feels Kartik is the perfect guy to take the franchise forward. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: These stars confessed to having a crush on Bollywood celebs

Aditya adds that his character in Aashiqui 2 went for a long swim and he won't be coming back. Aditya says it would have been awkward if he returned in Aashiqui 3. "I died. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back," he added on a lighter note. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 casting update: Kartik Aaryan to star with a whole new ensemble?

Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan 8

When Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 alongside Ananya Panday, Kartik was mentioned again. Karan had asked Sara if she finds it easy being friends with her exes. Well, it is said that Kartik and Sara dated during the Love Aaj Kal shoot. They parted ways soon after. But have been cordial with each other. Later, Kartik reacted to the same saying that a relationship is between two people, and any third person should not discuss it. Kartik says he is not discussing anything about their relationship so the partner should also do the same. Kartik reasons that whenever a person gets into a relationship, it is not with the intent to part ways one day but out of love.