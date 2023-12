Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn is the next guest on Karan Johar's show, and this time he has appeared along with his favourite director Rohit Shetty. These two are a deadly combination together, and the promo says it all. The new promo shows Ajay Devgn being his candid best, and his fans cannot get nicer with his wit. In the promo, you can see Karan asking Ajay what the situation is in the Devgn household after she doesn't talk to Ajay in the house, to which Ajay very cheekily replies that he is waiting for that day yet. Indeed, this man happily flaunts his typical husband tag as he sets no unrealistic expectations for his wife, and his fans adore him for being him. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar in trouble over gutka ads; centre issues notice

Later in the promo, when Karan Johar was quizzed about the enemy he swore to never talk to, the superstar replied instantly. "Once upon a time, it was you." Fans are calling him hilarious AF. And they cannot wait to see this episode of him taking more such potshots at the director.

Watch the new promo of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty was giving all-boys vibes in the show. He revealed that Ajay and Salman Khan are the only superstars who are seen chilling despite hits and flops and called them the most unaffected actors by the success and failures.

KJO: Ajay, would you overreact to a success? Rohit: I'll talk about him (Ajay) and Salman. If a film is a blockbuster, they are sitting outside a van and chilling. If it does not do well, they are sitting outside in a van and chilling. #AjayDevgn #SalmanKhan #RohitShetty #KJO pic.twitter.com/7qb61W8uGO — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) December 18, 2023

Later, Rohit even revealed that Ranveer Singh is the most hyper actor he has worked with and even praised him for his acting skills. Overall, the latest promo for Koffee With Karan, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, is a hit.