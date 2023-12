The latest guests on Koffee With Karan 8 show Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. And the episode won the hearts of the fans as the actor and director were brutally honest in their conversation. There is often a misconception in the lives of superstars or celebrities that they enjoy stardom in any situation, but the fact is that they too are human beings first. In today’s episode, Ajay spoke about his daughter Nysa Devgn facing social media trolling because she is his daughter and strongly reacted to the constant trolling. Also Read - KWK 8: Ajay Devgn is a typical husband, says he's waiting for Kajol to keep her mouth shut; calls KJo his 'enemy' [Watch]

Karan asked about the invasion of piracy in their lives, especially his daughter Nysa, in this paparazzi culture. Karan asks Ajay, You have grown up with kids, and your daughter is on the radar of the paparazzi. Doesn't that drive you mad that Nysa clicks wherever she goes? There is an invasion.

Ajay replied," I don't like it; we don't like it; she doesn't like it. But you can't change it. So you love it. A few people talking rubbish about you doesn't mean the whole world thinks the same about you. So it doesn't matter. Ajay also feels social media works in a way where everything and everyone is trolled. Otherwise, it will not work. You write good things, and no one will read them. They make them into stars even though they are not even working in the film industry.

Ajay further revealed that Nysa doesn't want to be in films right now. But things may change later. And then they will play a '20 saal purana video' saying that 'Ajay Devgn ne toh aisa bola tha.'

Karan Johar even spoke about being called the flag bearer of nepotism and said that his father, Yash Johar, would have a great laugh after knowing this if he were alive. Adding to that, Karan recalled the struggle of his father and claimed it was not easy. While Ajay too mentioned, he too has seen his father come a long way, and they all just work very hard to be where they are.