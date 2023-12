The recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8 saw famous actor-director duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, gracing the Koffee Kouch. Karan Johar talked about nepotism, star kids, fathers and whatnot in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Karan, as usual, also asked them about other stars from the industry, that is, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgn reveals who is the more bankable star between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar is known for asking some spicy questions to his guests. He is also known to ask comparative questions to celebs who grace his show, Koffee With Karan and that's what happened in the latest episode. Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn, who is a more bankable star, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. The Bholaa actor took the Dunki star's name saying bank balance-wise, he feels it is Shah Rukh. Karan added to it by reiterating the box office successes of Shah Rukh's Jawan and Pathaan. With Dunki coming up which is his third release this year, the number is sure to add up. Well, Shah Rukh delivered two Rs 1000 crore movies this year.

Ajay Devgn reveals what he wants to take from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

Next, Karan asked Ajay to list one thing he would want to take from each one of their careers. Ajay wants Salman's single status, Shah Rukh's business acumen and Akshay Kumar's contract which includes 8 hours shift and also the knack of packing up movies in 40 days.

Ajay Devgn on Kajol, Nysa and Yug

In the episode, Ajay Devgn also cheekily commented saying that he is waiting for the day that Kajol shuts up. The actress is very talkative and Karan asked him what goes on in the house when Kajol doesn't talk at all. He also talked about the trolling culture and how Nysa Devgn has been receiving flak. Ajay said that nobody likes the paparazzi culture including Nysa. However, it cannot be avoided. On trolling Ajay shared that just because a few people write rubbish about you doesn't mean the whole world thinks like that about you. He feels everyone gets trolled on social media. Talking about Yug, the actor shares how a seven-year-old Yug once asked him why he works so hard. When replied saying to provide his family a stable future, Yug stumped him by asking if money can buy happiness.