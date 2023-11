Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are obsessed parents for Raha Kapoor, and more than the actress, it's him who is more into his daughter. And this obsession with their daughter has led them to suggest having another baby. Alia and Kareena Kapoor Khan both appeared on Karan Johar’s show, and Bebo declared that it’s going to be the best episode, and we agree. In the beginning of the show, KJo quizzed Alia Bhatt about Raha, and she spoke about how Ranbir is more obsessed with Raha, as he was doing everything apart from feeding her. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - KWK 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals who Raha Kapoor looks like, Alia Bhatt disagrees

Ranbir Kapoor can happily quit his job to be with Raha Kapoor

Karaj Johar agreed with Alia and said Ranbir is beautifully obsessed with Raha. If he had to sit at home and do nothing else but just take care of Raha, he would happily do it. Alia agrees. He is involved in everything about Raha. I just didn't feed her. She says that they both sometimes fight to hold her and have their time with Raha. Kareena suggests that you should have another one, maybe, so that you'll have one each. Alia blushes and says nothing, as if silently agreeing that she should have another baby.

Taimur and Saif Ali Khan share a very special bonding.

Just like Kareena and Saif have, asks KJo. Bebo is obsessed with Jeh, and Saif has this beautiful bonding going on with Taimur. Kareena says he has more time now to be with Taimur. Back when Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were born, Saif was very young himself. He was also busy in his 20s, but now he has more time. Alia didn’t react to Kareena’s suggestion, and fans wonder if she will actually go and have another baby.