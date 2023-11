Alia Bhatt appeared on Koffee With Karan 8, and she very excitedly opened up about her daughter Raha Kapoor, who is now a year old. The Jigra actress even revealed one anecdote about Raha's first play date with Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan's youngest son, whom she is obsessed with. As Alia revealed how she and Ranbir Kapoor fight to have more time with Raha, Bebo advised her to have another baby just like her. To which Alia revealed how adorable Jeh is and his reaction when he met Raha on a play date at his home. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - KWK 8: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planning another baby?

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls son Jeh toofan mail

Alia happily talks about her daughter Raha's playdate, where she reveals that Jeh was happy to have Raha, and he was giving her all his toys and then taking them back from her. Quite relatable, no? Alia even added that Saif told Jeh that he could not give her toys and take them back. Kareena called her youngest son Jeh Toofan Mail and revealed that's what her mom used to call her.

Shaheen is most talented coz her emotional quotient is the highest?❤️Also the way Alia stays so humble & down-to-earth throughout; love u lots :))#KoffeeWithKaran #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/hhLhgEPxnO — a. (@Akash08_dvn) November 16, 2023

Kareena added that Tim is very much like his father Saif, calm and composed, but Jeh is totally different, and he created havoc in the house, and everything is upside down. Well, second-borns can relate to what Bebo said. Alia and Kareena's episode was super fun. And the victory for Alia is that she has skipped any controversy after talking about Ranbir Kapoor. Quite ironic. Karan Johar's show is known to be controversial, and even Alia admitted it, but gladly she escaped from creating one.