Koffee With Karan 8 had Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as guests in the latest episode. Karan Johar did not miss an opportunity to ask the boys about their love life. As we know, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar have been going steady for a few years now. Rumours of the two tying the knot have been doing the rounds since some time. From tales of a destination wedding to how Malaika Arora's BFFs are gearing up, rumours come up time and again. Arjun Kapoor was asked if the two indeed plan to marry in the near future, or if they are happy in their space. The Ladykiller actor's response was a thoughtful and mature one. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup? Check their dating history before they fell in love with each other



Arjun Kapoor on tying the knot with Malaika Arora Also Read - Malaika Arora indirectly confirms breakup with Arjun Kapoor? Check the timeline of their love story

Arjun Kapoor said that he had always been honest and sincere on the show. However, he said that he wanted to take it as it comes. He told Karan Johar, "I feel it is not right sitting here without her and talking about the future. The most respectful thing will be that once we reach that stage we both come together and talk about it together." He said the couple were very happy and comfortable in their space. He admitted that they survived a lot to attain this sense of calmness in their relationship. Arjun Kapoor further said, "But I don't want to speak specifically about anything right now since she is not here." Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor: Here's how Bollywood stars welcomed New Year 2023

Timeline of Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora came out in the public in 2019. The hunk said that he decided to make it official seeing how the media had given their relationship a sense of dignity. From events to holiday pictures, the two do not fail to impress us with their sense of togetherness. When gossip circulated that Malaika Arora had frozen her eggs, the couple lashed out at the media outlet. Few days back, it was reported that the couple had split and Instagram influencer Kusha Kapila was dragged in.

While the couple did not issue any clarification, they made it evident on social media that they are very much together. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also loved by a number of people who find them very genuine and resilient.