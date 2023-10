Audiences witnessed Karan Johar in his most vulnerable moment after he became extremely emotional after seeing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding video on his show Koffee With Karan 8. It was the first time the couple shared their wedding video on Karan Johar’s show, and he was highly obliged. In fact, Deepika didn’t even show Karan the video and asked him to witness it together with everyone. And after seeing the video, Karan Johar spoke about how lonely he is in his life and doesn’t have something like this, which he always longs for. The social media community sympathises with the filmmaker and is sending him all the love. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: This is how Ranveer Singh helped Deepika Padukone deal with depression before marriage

This is what being vulnerable is!I literally choked at his vulnerability!

People may have contrasting views on karan johar !

But i always felt he is v lonely n always seeking love n validation

n here he gets completely vulnerable n honest abt it!#KoffeeWithKaran #KaranJohar https://t.co/ijTaB5bnJb — Aditi (@aditi_rupalifan) October 26, 2023

But what we loved about how Deepika Padukone cheered Karan and showed him the reality that every marriage in today's time is not beautiful Later, adding further, she told Karan that he may think what a beautiful relationship she has with Ranveer, but it's not always sleep; marriage is a work, and one needs to work on it every day. Deepika even advised Karan Johar not to fall for such fairy tales unless he finds a real one like she has. And it's better to be single than in a miserable marriage. Kudos to DP for being so real and not setting unrealistic couple goals.

Deepika spoke about how she and Ranveer have their highs and lows, but only they want to be together; they deal with each other, and that's the most important aspect of any marriage.

Deepika Padukone has this one ground rule in her relationship.

The arrests even spoke about how there is one growing rule in their relationship: Ranveer cannot cut his hair without speaking to her until the final outcome is out. These two are just adorable. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.