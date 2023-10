The dynamic duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8, and boy, the first glimpse of them is simply awesome. Sunny Deol looked cool and classy. Bobby Deol was all vibrant in a colourful shirt, giving off all Rocky Randhawa vibes. Sunny Deol was at his candid best, and the moment he appeared on the show with his brother Bobby Deol, Karan gave him a standing ovation for the massive success of Gadar 2. Karan even questioned Sunny Deol about mentioning the 'Asli' box office and asked if he felt they inflated the box office numbers. To which Sunny Deol burst into huge laughter and bluntly said that nowadays it's those days and everyone does that. Also Read - Dharmendra compares his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi to Rajveer Deol-Paloma's kiss in Dono

Watch the video of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol making a smashing appearance on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 8.

Karan adds to this, so the reason they mentioned Gadar 2 is the real box office hit in India. Sunny said nothing and laughed. Fans are super thrilled to see the Deol brothers and expressed their excitement to watch the show. One user said, "This is gonna be fun!!!!! I'm waitinggggg". Another user said, " Eagerly waiting for the episode". Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol compares Tara Singh to Marvel Comics characters

Later, we see Bobby Deol praising Karan Johar for making Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He hesitantly talks about father Dharmendra's kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, admitting that people are calling it cute. Karan asks Sunny and Bobby's reaction after watching that iconic scene. Sunny strongly reacts and says that his father can do anything and get away with it.

Indeed, this episode is going to be amazing, and after watching the promo, fans are super excited. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.