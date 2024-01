Janhvi Kapoor has found the love of her life and it looks like she is ready to take it to another level with him. In her recent appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8. Janhvi spoke about her current boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and revealed how she had parted ways with him and then dated a few men after her breakup with Shikhar, but couldn't find solace and during that time she was still in touch with Shikhar where he used to sing Naadan Parindey Ghar aaja song for her from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. After being in a few relationships with other men in B Town, the Bawaal actress went back to Shikhar and today she is in her happiest space. Also Read - KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor reveals the reason behind her alleged break up with Kartik Aaryan, 'Actors are too competitive...'

Janhvi was even allegedly dating Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, and in her appearance with Koffee With Karan 8, she declared that she would never date any attire in her life again. She labelled actors as too competitive even in relationships. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Khushi Kapoor reacts to rumours of dating Vedang Raina, drops major hint

Talking about Shikhar the most important person in her life, she hailed him as a perfect family man," He's been there for Khushi, me, dad. Like a solid support system. He's just been there in a dignified way. I haven't seen many men being capable of being there in that way for another human being".

Janhvi even accidentally revealed how Shikhar is on her speed dial and this shows that the diva has finally found love and her fans express happiness. And cannot wait for her to make an announcement about her marriage with Shikhar Pahariya. Sara Ali Khan too had hinted that how Janhvi would take her husband to every temple for blessings. And lately, Janhvi Kapoor's visits to several temples along with Shikhar grabbed eyeballs.

