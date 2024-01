Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor recently appeared as celebrity guests on the popular talk show, hosted by Karan Johar. During the show, the Kapoor sisters discussed various topics, including the criticism they receive for being star kids and the loss of their mother. They were candid and poised on the Koffee couch. However, it was Janhvi's revelation about her alleged ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan, that grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor shares the most painful moment she learnt about mom Sridevi’s death for the first time

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Khushi Kapoor reacts to rumours of dating Vedang Raina, drops major hint

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the reason behind her alleged break up with Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan first met on the sets of Karan Johar's movie Dostana 2. Despite the unfortunate halt and eventual abandonment of the movie due to creative differences between Kartik and Karan, the two actors developed a close bond in the brief period of their collaboration. In 2021, Janhvi and Kartik were even spotted in Goa spending quality time together, adding fuel to the rumors of their romance. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Did Janhvi Kapoor indirectly confirm dating Shikhar Pahariya?

Trending Now

However, in a recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi stated that she would never date an actor. She explained that actors tend to be self-obsessed and competitive, making it challenging to maintain a healthy relationship with another actor. Instead, she prefers someone who is equally obsessed with her and not just themselves. Her confident and clear stance on the matter showed that she has figured out what works best for her and is not afraid to stick to her decision.

Check out this video of Janhvi Kapoor below;

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's love affair

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly ended her relationship with Kartik Aaryan and found solace in Shikhar Pahariya, who is the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Sushil kumar Shinde. Janhvi and Shikhar have dated in the past, but they had parted ways for unknown reasons. However, the couple rekindled their relationship a year back and is now going strong.

The actress recently revealed that during the shoot of her movie Dhadak, she had distanced herself from her mother, Sridevi, due to feeling overwhelmed with people labeling her as a star kid. However, she has learned from her mistake and now regrets not taking her mom's help. Janhvi Kapoor has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh, which are eagerly awaited by her fans.