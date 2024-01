Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have finally got the courage to speak about the loss of their mother Sridevi's death after five years. The Kapoor sisters marked their presence on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 where Janhvi and Khushi spoke about the first time they learned about their mother's death. Janhvi told Karan," When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room, hauling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I've never seen her cry about it since." Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Khushi Kapoor reacts to rumours of dating Vedang Raina, drops major hint

Khushi who is the youngest sibling in the Kapoor family mentioned that she has always been the strong one, " I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one."

Sridevi's death left the nation shell-shocked in 2018. The actress had visited Dubai for a family wedding and lost her life there in the hotel room. Boney Kapoor was even taken in charge and went through all the investigations after Sridevi's death and came out clean the late veteran actress's death was declared as an accidental death.

Ever since Sridevi's death, Janhvi and Khushi have become each other's pillar and today's episode of Karan Johar's show was all about the strong bonding between the Kapoor sisters. After Sridevi’s death, Arjun Kapoor came out as a rock support to her calls sisters Khushi and Janhvi and they all became one family. Today Janhvi has made her mark as a Bollywood actress, while Khushi Kapoor has just taken baby steps. The Kapoor sisters are making their late mother Sridevi proud and how.

