Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the latest guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8. The Kapoor siblings were on fire as they spilled beans about Bollywood and more. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spoke at length about their journey in Bollywood, life after Sridevi and much more. Given that it is Koffee With Karan 8, juicy titbit about the lives of Bollywood stars are bound to unveil. Karan Johar on the show asked Janhvi Kapoor to reveal a flirty text that she has received and her answer left the host in splits.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the flirty text that she received from a Bollywood actor

Janhvi Kapoor first warned sister Khushi Kapoor about her answer. Revealing about the flirty text that she has received, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Can I see all of your beauty spots?" Well, she also mentioned that she received this text from a Bollywood actor. Karan Johar simply could not stop laughing and asked her how many beauty spots she has. She replied saying, 'Many'. Janhvi Kapoor also answered what boys notice in her first. She said that people say that they notice her eyes first but she has noticed that 'they are always looking somewhere else'. Lol! Also Read - KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor shares the most painful moment she learnt about mom Sridevi’s death for the first time

Janhvi Kapoor on why she won't date anyone from Bollywood

Accidentally, Janhvi Kapoor also almost confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. During the rapid fire session Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor to reveal who is on her speed dial. To this, she said her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and 'Shikhu'. Fans connected the dots and concluded that she was talking about Shikhar Pahariya. On Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi Kapoor also revealed why she will never date anyone from the industry. She said that it is difficult to balance and then there is competitiveness between the two. Janhvi said, "I want someone to be obsessed with me. The thing is you need someone to be okay with your… there needs to be a balance. You need someone who is okay to let you have your moment also but I find with actors that they get very competitive and they get very weird. I’ve said never." This was then linked to her alleged breakup with Kartik Aaryan.

