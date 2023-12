The new promo of Koffee With Karan 8 has been dropped and the latest guests are the two dappers of B Town Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Karan being Karan asked them a lot about their personal lives, Karan who is known to spill the beans indirectly hinted at Aditya being in relationship with her Aashiqui 2 co star Shraddha Kapoor once upon a time. In one of the segment Karan asks Aditya to choose between Ananya Panday and Shraddha if gets stuck in the lift. Arjun Kapoor answers on his behalf and says, 'Aashiqui jarur karega'. Aditya gives a stern reaction to Arjun's comments and later the Ek Villain Returns actor tells him he is just joking. Indeed this episode is going to be LIT.

Watch the new promo Koffee With Karan 8 starring Arjun and Aditya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Netizens call the new promo of Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor boring.

Koffee With Karan 8 is officially declared the most boring seasons by the viewers and now the latest promo has given them more reasons. In the latest promo you can see Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor making their appearance together on Karan Johar's show and both the actors gets thumbs down by the netizens. The promo shows them speaking about their personal lives as Aditya has been making more headlines due to alleged affair with Bollywood diva Ananya Panday. While Arjun Kapoor is more in news for his relationship with Malaika Arora Khan. Netizens take nasty digs at the both the actors for being jobless.

All said and done we are quite excited about this episode of seeing the unmarried boys have fun on Karan Johar's show.