Koffee With Karan 8: The new guest on the show is Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. And the fans are excited to see this mother son duo on the couch. The promo of the episode had some hilarious moments where you could see Sharmila ji being way cooler than her son Saif. In one of the segments, Karan Johar asks Saif about one moment when his wife and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbed him off, to which the actor had a very awkward reaction and asked Karan why is he asking him such questions in front of his mom. Karan being the best unfiltered version on his show directly told Saif that he isn't asking him any vulgar question. Sharmila ji gives a good laugh in it.

Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore make their appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 and the fans are super excited to watch this episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the promo, Sharmila Tagore revealed a lot of secrets about her son Saif where she tells Karan that he ditched to go in the University to go on a date with an air hostess. Saif interrupts his mom about telling things in too much detail and a bit of exaggeration and questions her if they are here to listen to his embarrassing stories.

"One way Kareena has rubbed off on you?::Karan Johar "Done what on me?": saif "It's not a vulgar question": Karan #KoffeeWithKaran8 pic.twitter.com/EB74njTDE3 — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 25, 2023

Saif Ali Khan is being hailed by fans as an entertainer and they are loving him and his mom Sharmila Tagore's candid confessions and cannot wait to witness the entire episode.

