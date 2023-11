Alia Bhatt is one elated mother, and that’s all fans took from her latest appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8. The spark in her eyes was visible when she spoke about her daughter Raha Kapoor , and every mother could relate to it. In her conversation, Alia Bhatt revealed what Raha looks like, and this left her fans demanding to see one picture of the little one. Karan Johar quizzed Alia on how it feels to have Raha in her life, and it looked like Alia was waiting to talk about her daughter as she went on and on. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt strongly reacts to Ranbir Kapoor being called a toxic man, reveals his real side

Alia mentioned how she loves to see her learn and grow. You ask her where Raha is, and she points to herself; ask her where Mummy is, where Papa is, and she will point at me and Ranbir. Adding further, Alia said that she revealed how she spends her time with Raha: "I like to sit with her on my lap in the morning when no one is there and talk to her about my life, my work, and my wishes for her. Raha is healthy, happy, and the sunshine of our lives."

Alia Bhatt says Raha Kapoor looks like Rishi Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared on the show with Alia, added that Raha looks like Ranbir; "she looks a lot like Ranbir." KJo added," It's a Kapoor thing; they want all their babies to look like the Kapoor lineage. While Alia said, "She's the perfect balance of the two of us. In fact, sometimes she looks like Ranbir's dad (Rishi Kapoor)".

Raha Kapoor is one year old and indeed, the little munchkin has brought immense happiness into her parents lives.