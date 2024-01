Koffee with Karan 8: The controversial celebrity talk show is back with yet another exciting episode! The Karan Johar hosted show features two legendary actresses, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, who look absolutely stunning in black. With years of experience in the industry, senior actors are known for their honesty and frankness. Neetu and Zeenat are no exception and are sure to disclose some interesting gossip. In a promotional clip, Neetu Kapoor revealed that her first crush was not Rishi Kapoor, while Zeenat opened up about her past love affairs. Read on to know more. Also Read - Karan Johar gets accused by Farah Khan of ragging her; 'I was fed up’

Koffee with Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman grace the Koffee Kouch

The much-awaited promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8 featuring legendary actress Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman is out now, and it's nothing short of a treat for the audience. Neetu referred to Zeenat as 'Sexiness ki Dukaan', which made the latter blush. When asked about her past love affairs, Zeenat gracefully dodged the question, stating that she would like to talk as little as possible about the past. The highlight of the episode was when Neetu flawlessly enacted Zeenat's mannerisms, leaving host Karan Johar stunned. Check out the video below.

