Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji and Kajol appeared on Karan Johar's show, and hands down, it's one of the best episodes of the season. Rani and Kajol got candid like never before, and they even spoke about the distance between each other despite being cousins. Karan highlighted in his show that he noticed that they weren't bonding so much like cousins do on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain and questioned the reason behind the distance. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Pathaan and Tiger to join Rani Mukerji's Mardaani franchise?

To which Kajol said," The distance was organic, and there was no reason as such. I think both of us liked where we were." Karan asks Rani if she too felt the distance was there between her and Kajol when they were working together on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So what was the reason? She agrees and said, " No reason as such. I was always closer to Tanishaa, still am. And she was always Kajol didi for me. She was closer to the brothers in the family. It's just that when you grow up you grow apart sometimes but there is no reason for it. " Also Read - KWK8: Karan Johar reveals Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra gave him stern warning during their wedding

Karan then asked, but you have come closer the past 4-5 years, what changed? Rani said, " It's the passing away of both our fathers. When you lose someone you loved as a family, the family does come together. I was very close to Kajol didi's dad, she used to come home always every day. So that loss brought us closer." Also Read - KWK 8: Rani Mukerji vows to expose Karan Johar, Kajol threatens to walk out of the show [Watch]

Rani added that there's a difference between 17 and 40, and you grow wiser. And what doesn't matter is not little things but big things.