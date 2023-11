Koffee With Karan 8 will have another episode soon. This one will feature two sisters, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and they both seem to gang up against Karan Johar. Kajol and Rani Mukerji will be a riot together. The first teaser of the Koffee With Karan 8 episode featuring Kajol and Rani is out. Rani expresses her wish to expose Karan while Kajol threatens to walk out. Check out the whole Koffee With Karan 8 teaser below... Also Read - KWK 8: Sidharth Malhotra misses this about his single life after marriage to Kiara Advani

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol wants to walk out, Rani wants to expose Karan

Karan Johar will host the two first leading ladies of his life, Kajol and Rani Mukerji on Koffee With Karan 8 next. The two featured in Karan Johar's directorial debut movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and quickly became a rage. And the two sisters are all set to set the stage on fire again, this time, with their appearance on KJo's chat show. We all know how brutally honest Rani and Kajol are. And they will leave Karan irritated on the show.

The promo teaser of Koffee with Karan 8 begins with Rani expressing her wish to expose Karan Johar. He asks her to not say such things while Kajol adds that she has started to like the episode already. Karan then takes it back to the beginning as he introduces Kajol and Rani and invites them to the Koffee Kouch.

Karan reminisces about his father standing outside Mehboob Studios talking on the phone when Sanjay Dutt who saw him asked him why he was standing outside. Karan's father Yash Johar replied saying that his son had built a set so he had come on the road. It left Rani and Kajol in splits. We see Rani revealing that Karan snatched food from her hand and hit her which Karan vehemently denies. Kajol calls out Karan for his abusive behaviour. But it all seems in a light mood.

Watch the video of Koffee With Karan 8 starring Kajol and Rani Mukerji here:

In the same promo, we see Karan asking questions. It is from the rapid-fire round. Karan asks them to name a Kajol film in which Rani had a cameo. Kajol presses the buzzer without knowing the answer. Karan is in disbelief and he shouts out that it was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kajol seems in shock that it was a cameo by Rani. Kajol and Rani keep pressing the buzzer which irks Karan to no end.