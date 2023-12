Saif Ali Khan made an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 along with his mom and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The actor was seen being candid like never before, and we just loved this mother - son duo. Saif very comfortably spoke about his past and especially his hasty decision to get married to Amrita Singh. Saif recalls how he was just 20 and got married to Amrita and his parents were shocked. Karan reveals how Soha Ali Khan was 13, and she was informed in her school about her brother being married, and she denied, saying that it's her brother who is married, and she would definitely know. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Saif recalls why he got married to Amrita at the age of 20. "It was kind of like running away from home. There were so many things going around and I found a kind of security and the idea that this was safe. It feels great. And I thought I could make a home out of that".

Saif recalled that his mother knew he was seeing someone, and it was good, but he only suggested that he didn't get married, and he said" I just got married yesterday and a of tear rolled down her eyes and she started crying. And she told me you really hurt me. Why didn't you tell me"? Saif adds," Unfortunately, I got married at 20 and today things are great the mother of my two great kids and today everything is great".

Trending Now

Talking about the separation, Saif reveals he told his mom first about partying ways with Amrita, and she supported him. Sharmila ji reveals how her late husband was very deprived of the separation as he was very fond of Ibrahim as he was just three years old. The entire family went through the rough patch says the veteran actress. And is now happy that everything is cordial between them. Both Saif and Sharmila were super entertaining and fans call it an honest episode.