Koffee With Karan 8 is definitely going great. And the latest guests on the episode are veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her son, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. These two were dynamite together and as the episode has been dropped there are a lot of secrets and conversations that have come out in the open and people are hailing both the actors' honesty and modesty. Sharmila Tagore is an epitome of grace and time and again she has proved it. In her KWK 8 episode she happily and without hesitation spoke about a lot of unknown things that the fans didn't know till date. In one of the segments, Sharmila was seen praising her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan for being so direct and mentions how she loves this side of her.

Watch the video of Sharmila Tagore revealing how Bebo broke the news of her living in with Saif.

Sharmila Tagore talks about how Kareena Kapoor did the most Kareena thing ever by basically admitting to a group of Greater Kailash aunties that Saif and her were in a live-in relationship. Bombay has never Bombay’ed so hard in Delhi.#KoffeewithKaran pic.twitter.com/vMV5xHXcsp — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) December 27, 2023

Sharmila recalls how one day Kareena came to meet her in Delhi when she was with her friend's circle and very casually she said' So when Saif woke up this morning'. Hinting that she and Saif are living in together before their marriage. Adding further that even she lived in her with her husband, Tiger Pataudi, but would never tell this so direct and keep everything under wraps. She loves how her daughter-in-law Kareena is so direct and honest. Indeed, the mother-in-law is mighty impressed and why wouldn't she, after all her daughter-in-law is Bebo. And she has a spreads her charm wherever she goes.

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.