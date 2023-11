The boys are back! Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan tuned up the heat with their smashing appearance in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 and revealed a lot of supersonic anecdotes, one of which was how they both didn't want Alia Bhatt to be Student of the Year. Yes, you read it right. Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most successful actresses in Tinsel Town, was once rejected by both Sidharth and Varun, who themselves didn't make a mark in the industry. Karan Johar revealed in the show that both Sid and Varun weren't very convinced to see Alia Bhatt as their leading lady and even asked him to replace her. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anushka-Virat, Sidharth-Kiara and more celebs reveal how life changes after marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan weren't very convinced to see Alia Bhatt as their leading lady in Student of the Year. Also Read - Navya Nanda, Shaheen Bhatt and more star siblings who chose to become entrepreneurs and not actors

Karan Johar reveals," I still remember with Alia, the first time that she walked in, how both of you sent me messages saying you couldn’t cast her. One of you said she was too young. I am saying it started like this, but when we shot with her three months later for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn’t look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy, because you all already knew me. She didn’t know me at all. We did the photo shoot, and right after that, I mean, I knew at the first shot.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Is Karan Johar reviving Shuddhi with Vicky Kaushal?

Trending Now

While Sidharth refused these claims of Karan and said that he didn't send her any messages, Karan asked both of them to stop pretending. "You both did not want me to cast her. Stop pretending; you kept sending me images of other girls". Sid defended himself and added, "But see, that was what was wonderful that she was the underdog within the underdogs here already, then she emerged. Well, indeed, fans are waiting to watch the full episode of the show.