Koffee With Karan has become everyone's favourite show. Just like Karan Johar, we all love hearing the Bollywood gossips and secrets. The season 8 of Koffee With Karan is going on and we saw many celebrities coming on the show. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The two boys made their debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and we all still love them as Rohan and Abhimanyu. Varun and Sidharth spoke about their debut film days and how they are now in their respective married lives.

Sidharth Malhotra married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in February this year. It was definitely the most surprising wedding and people are still in love with their wedding pictures. They got married in Jaisalmer with only close friends and family in presence. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals what he misses about being single

Sidharth and Kiara have been dishing out couples goals since then and now Sidharth Malhotra has proved why he is the best husband for Kiara. During the rapid fire round of Koffee With Karan 8, Sidharth was asked what does he miss the most about being single.

And he cutely said, "I miss secretly meeting Kiara Advani." Isn't this reply making you all go 'awww..'? Well, he is totally the best man for Kiara. The actor further spoke about what how he got a family in Mumbai because of Kiara and how he feels responsible now after marriage.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about how life changed after being married to Kiara

He said, "I came to Bombay about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the initial years with friends. I shared rooms and apartments, and now I have this one person I have dated, and obviously, there is so much love. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of. She motivates me to work harder."

He also added that both of them are family oriented people and have the same upbringing. He shared that Kiara grew up in Mumbai but still she is disconnected. He said that she is never so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera and likes it and finds it refreshing.

"She could be in any profession… She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her, "he added.