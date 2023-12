Koffee With Karan 8 will see Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal as guests in the coming week. Last time, Kiara Advani had come with Shahid Kapoor while Vicky Kaushal was there with Sidharth Malhotra. The episode of Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal was loved by the audience. Kiara Advani told Karan Johar that Sidharth Malhotra and she just returned from Rome where he had proposed to her. They also revealed what kind of endearments their partners use for them. Vicky Kaushal will leave people in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif says she is angry. Also Read - KWK 8: Rani Mukerji reveals she was more close to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan than her cousin Kajol; here’s why

Take a look at the video of Koffee With Karan 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. Kiara Advani says that Sidharth Malhotra and she call one another pokey and monkey. The two have worked together in Govinda Naam Mera and people liked their chemistry. Vicky Kaushal also reveals that he is messier than Katrina Kaif. Kiara Advani is asked if she silently stalks the phone of Sidharth Malhotra. She says she does not stalk about directly takes a sneak peek. She also teased Karan Johar. The promo has got a great response. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Pathaan and Tiger to join Rani Mukerji's Mardaani franchise?

Vicky Kaushal is getting a lot of love for his work in Sam Bahadur. People feel that he is so similar to late Chief of Army Staff, Sam Manekshaw that it feels like the late army man has only been cast in the film. Karan Johar was the one who played Cupid in the love story of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The filmmaker intervened when the couple had a reported small tiff in between. He was one of the only guests at their wedding that happened in Jaisalmer. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has picked up momentum. Also Read - KWK8: Karan Johar reveals Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra gave him stern warning during their wedding