Koffee With Karan is called the controversial show by celebs for a reason. And this one video of Animal star Ranbir Kapoor shows why he never appeared on Karan Johar's ever again. Ranbir had last made his presence on Koffee With Karan along with Ranveer Singh. Where the Ramayana star was at his candid best. The best segment was when Arjun Kapoor was called in the show to be the middle man between Ranveer and Ranbir in the game. And in one of the segment both the actors had to kiss Arjun and spill their secrets. Karan had asked Ranbir and Ranveer if they ever slept with a friend's girlfriend to which the Simba actor was just counting while Ranbir kissed and admitted that he has done this sin. Also Read - Animal: Sunny Deol finally reviews brother Bobby Deol's new movie; 'I did not like...'

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor admitting of sleeping with a friend's girlfriend on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan

who kissed Arjun and admitted of sleeping with a friend's girlfriend was immediately asked by Arjun if it was one of his girls and he nodded his head in NO. Ranbir and Arjun are one of the best buddies in the industry. And their camaraderie is something that often makes fans wish to see them together on the big screen.

Recently Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor made heads turn with their smashing appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan season 8. Where both the unmarried boys were at their candid best and had a fun time. It was a fun episode.