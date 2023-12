Salman Khan believed in Karan Johar when nobody is. The filmmaker recently went on a nostalgia trip on the superstar's birthday as he penned a long note and expressed his gratitude. And now this old video of Salman Khan is going viral where he is seen revealing how Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur rejected the role of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he did it. In his solo appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan revealed that these two actors Saif and Chandrachur were doing nothing but still they didn't do the film. And it was he who believed in him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan makes an EXIT from the show after Salman Khan’s bashing due to THIS reason?

Karan is seen telling Salman that when he came to his zone he told him nobody would do the film and asked him to meet him. Salman Khan tells Karan Johar in this old video, "It was not difficult for you to get Shah Rukh Khan in the film. But it was very difficult for you to get this casting. At that point, Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur were doing nothing, even though they refused it. I did it, Karan, I knew, I saw talent, I saw Genius in you and after that, you never worked with me, man".

To date, Aman is the most loved cameo of Salman Khan and he is the greenest flag ever. In recent interviews, even Kajol who played Anjali's role had admitted that she would choose a guy like Aman and not Rahul in real life.

For almost after two decades Karan Johar and Salman Khan are collaborating together with The Bull and fans are excited.

