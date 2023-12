Koffee With Karan returned with its 8th season a couple of weeks ago. And recently, two of the handsome hunks of Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced Karan Johar's Koffee Kouch. The season began on a huge note and, as usual, it courted controversy or rather, trolling. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on KWK8. Their honest confessions received tremendous backlash. And now, Karan has reacted to the same.

Karan Johar reacts to the brutal trolling of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh episode

Opening up about the severe social media backlash that the episode received in front of Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar said that he found the episode to be one of the most honest and most heartfelt episodes. Karan said that he, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh came clean about a lot of things on an emotional level. However, there was this ridiculous kind of aftereffect. Also Read - KWK 8: Karan Johar asks Aditya Roy Kapoor to choose between Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor

Karan confesses being angered by the episode and the reaction to the episode. He felt that Deepika and Ranveer were 'outstandingly honest', and 'earnest' since they spoke and shared so much about their lives. Karan found the Bollywood couple to be very gracious, unlike the netizens who brutally slammed the couple. "I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marriage?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na," Karan vents out. Frustrated by the same, the Koffee With Karan 8 host said he wanted to the trolls his middle finger and ask them to shut up. Also Read - KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal's first anniversary gift to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah style proposal; check top highlights

Have a look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's wedding video glimpse from the episode here:

What went down in Koffee With Karan 8 episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating since 2012 before they tied the knot in 2018. However, in the episode, Ranveer revealed that he and Deepika were engaged to be married since 2015. Ranveer was nervous about Deepika's family's reaction to his proposal. And his fears were realised but, he worked diligently on winning over Deepika's family. Today, he is one of the favourites of Ujjala Padukone, Deepika's mom.

Deepika revealed how Ranveer was by her side when she was at the lowest point in her life, battling depression. She praised Ranveer for creating a safe space for her to open up. Deepika hinted at an open relationship during the episode, felt netizens and it all came crashing down. However, unfazed and unbothered by social media, Deepika and Ranveer went on with their lives, partying and supporting each other.