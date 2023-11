Karan Johar is back with his show Koffee With Karan 8. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, we will now have Kajol and Rani Mukerji gracing the Koffee Kouch. So, one can expect nothing but firecrackers since both actresses are very good at putting Karan in a tight spot. Talking about which, Karan was in a tight spot years ago when Rani Mukerji was going to tie the knot with Aditya Chopra. Also Read - KWK 8: Rani Mukerji vows to expose Karan Johar, Kajol threatens to walk out of the show [Watch]

Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Chopra's strict diktat at his and Rani Mukerji's wedding

You would have thought about only Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal or even Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli when it comes to having strict rules at weddings. But Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra did it way before them. Karan Johar revealed the scenario around Rani and Aditya's wedding. Karan shares a very good equation with Aditya and Rani both. The YRF head is in fact Karan's best friend. So when Aditya was going to marry Rani, he called up Karan and informed him that only 18 people are going to attend his wedding so if any publication got a whiff of their wedding, it would be on him. Karan recalls being hysterical. Karan also confessed to lying to everyone including his own mother, Hiroo Johar. Also Read - Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 to go on floors; cast to get finalized

Recalling Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's wedding, Karan shares that he had a movie release around the same time. 2 States starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor was soon going to releasing and he told his mother Hiroo Johar that he had to leave for Manchester for a couple of days. Karan shares his mother questioned him about the need to go when the film's release is inching closer. Karan had to lie to everyone to attend his friend's wedding. So, there you go strict diktat was here too. Well, Aditya and Rani are very private people. They got married hush-hush and had a destination wedding. So, it was Rani and Aditya who started the destination wedding trend in Bollywood, feels Karan. Also Read - Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and more celebs glam up the evening at the Elle List Awards [View Pics]

Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji wants to expose Karan

Meanwhile, Rani revealed that Karan would snatch food from her and even hit her during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kajol took a jibe at that and called Karan out for his abusive behaviour.