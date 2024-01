Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recently opened up about Jaya Bachchan's relationship with the paparazzi. Jaya Bachchan is often seen shouting at the paps for clicking her. But, Neetu Kapoor said that Jaya Bachchan does it on purpose. Yes, you read that right! Jaya Bachchan is often seen scolding and lashing out at the camerapersons who try to click her. Several celebs love getting clicked, but few stars like to stay away from the paparazzi world. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar over Shikhar Pahariya, a look at celebs who fell for the same man

Neetu Kapoor who shares a strong bond with Jaya Bachchan spoke her heart out about the latter's relationship with the paps. On Koffee With Karan season 8, Neetu Kapoor who appeared with Zeenat Aman in the chat show said that she feels Jaya Bachchan does it on purpose. She said 'woh ek bar ho gaya na, now she does it.' Neetu Kapoor even said that Jaya ji not like that at all.

Host Karan Johar added saying that Jaya Bachchan is warm and lovely. He said that everyone gets scared of her as she enters and says 'bas ho gaya'. KJo said that he feels even paps enjoy Jaya Bachchan's scolding. Neetu added that Jaya Bachchan enjoys it and the paps enjoy it too. She feels it is some kind of 'mili bhagat'. Well, Koffee with Karan 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.