Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Their fairy tale love story is loved by the audience. People have loved their beautiful and dreamy wedding and always love watching the couple on-screen. Ramleela, Padmavati, Bajirao Mastani are a proof of their amazing chemistry. While off-screen we all love their bond but they always create magic for the audience on-screen.

Now, the couple will come together for the first time on Karan Johar show, Koffee With Karan season 8. They are the first guest this season and the promo has left everyone surprised. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

In the promo, we see Karan Johar asking Deepika who she has the best chemistry with, besides Ranveer. Deepika said, "With Hrithik (Roshan), which everyone is going to see." This answer left Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh surprised.

Deepika will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Sidharth Anand’s action film Fighter. The film will release on January 25, 2024. Amidst all the craze for the promo of Koffee With Karan 8, an old interview of Ranveer Singh is going viral.

In the interview, Ranveer had confessed that Deepika is not fond of their on-screen chemistry. While speaking to Filmfare in 2015, Ranveer said that Deepika is going through her golden period and he had the privilege to act in such close tandem with her in Bajirao Mastani.

He said that they had some close scenes and he liked them but Deepika does not think so. He added, “Deepika feels I look better with Anushka (Sharma) and she looks better with Ranbir Kapoor. I am not of that opinion; I have a point to prove to her on that.”