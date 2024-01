Koffee With Karan 8: The popular celebrity chat show hosted by Karan Johar has finally come to an end after 13 episodes. This season was one of the best ones as the celebrities spoke their hearts out. Whether it was Sharmila Tagore's revelation about her son Saif Ali Khan's failed first marriage or Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talking about how their love culminated in marriage, the show had some candid moments. In the 13th episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Sumukhi Suresh graced the couch as a jury to pick their favorite moments and performances from the show. Check out the list of winners below: Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar wants to walk out from his show after being terribly mocked by the influencers

KWK8: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone gets special mention from Jury

Also Read - Karan Johar slams actors for demanding huge money; talks about handling fragile egos in the industry

Hailed as the most wholesome episode, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's revelation about their love story won everyone's heart. The jury hence decided to give their episode a special mention. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor called a ‘typical saas’ to Alia Bhatt after her comment on Raha Kapoor goes viral [Watch]

Trending Now

KWK8: Ananya Panday thanks BF Aditya for her win

Karan Johar called Ananya Panday to inform that she has won in the best rapid fire round category. Ananya said that she would like to thank a certain Koy Kapur for the win.

KWK8: Saif Ali Khan wins best performance male

Karan Johar called Kareena Kapoor Khan to inform that her husband Saif Ali Khan has won in the best performance male category. The actress seemed quite happy and said Saif truly deserves this award as he's the most well spoken and coolest guy from the industry

KWK8: Deepika Padukone wins best performance female

The jury thought that Deepika Padukone was her candid best in her episode and hence no one deserves the above award more than her.

KWK8: Best Koffee Burns

This season has some remarkable moments where Karan Johar was put in spot by the celebrity guests. However it was Varun Dhawan's wit which made him the winner.

Koffee with Karan 8 was filled with love, revelations and also gave us a deep insight about the relations in Bollywood. With the 13th episode, the journey of Koffee with Karan 8 comes to an end.