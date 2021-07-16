'Kya ho gaya tumhare face ko,' Ayesha Takia's lips in her recent video set tongues wagging

A few years ago, had become a victim to online trolls after some of pictures had led to speculations that she had gone under the knife. And once again, Ayesha has come under the scanner after she recently shared a video on Instagram. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Takia and more Bollywood actresses from the 2000s that fans couldn't stop crushing over – view pics

In the short video, Ayesha was seen capturing herself through a mirror. She was wearing a green salwar suit and sported a fringe hairdo. However, she soon became the talking point as netizens began wondering if the actress has done something to her face that made her lips appear unsual. "Kya ho gaya tumhare face ko," one Instagram user commented while another one expressed his displeasure wondering if she had done something to her lips.



Earlier, Ayesha had spoken about being a victim of trolling and workplace bullying during her stint in Bollywood. Posting her experience on Instagram, she also offered advice to those who currently experience similar plight.

"Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win," Ayesha had written on Instagram.

"Pls speak to someone. Reach out. Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down, don't take s**t! I know this is easier to say than do but you have to, you need to, you will find some one to listen. We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through," she had added.