Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed multiple times. The movie was slated to release on 14th April 2022 and was supposed to clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. But, the makers of the Aamir starrer decided to postpone the release. Now, finally, Aamir has spoken up about not clashing with KGF 2 and the actor says that they were saved. KGF 2 became a huge success and the Hindi dubbed version of the film collected Rs. 434.70 crore at the box office.

At an event in Hyderabad, while talking to the media, said, "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2."

Well, currently also Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is not getting a solo release. starrer Rakha Bandhan is also slated to hit the big screens on 11th August 2022. It is the clash of the titans as both Aamir and Akshay are superstars of Bollywood.

While Aamir has not yet spoken up about the clash, Akshay at the trailer launch of Raksha Bandhan stated that it’s not a clash and it’s just that two films are releasing together. He also stated that due to pandemic many films have not been released in theatres, so it’s natural that more than one movie will hit the big screens on a Friday.

Aamir has been busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, but is yet to join him in the promotional activities. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a decent response. It is one of the biggest films of the year, so everyone is expecting it to do well at the box office.