The trailer of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released yesterday during the IPL 2022 final. Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. An adaptation of Forrest Gump, it is scheduled to release on August, 11 2022. Now, netizens are divided over the film’s trailer and it’s getting a mixed response. Many are trolling Aamir. He is being compared with Tom Hanks, who was a part of Forrest Gump. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation seems high on emotions but he looks too much like PK [View Reactions]
Wrote a user, “Pigmy Aamir Khan can never match up to Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump is an iconic movie. Aamir is acting here like a deranged man, like he did in Dhoom 3. Tom Hanks never looked deranged in Forrest Gump. He had incredible poise. Khan doesn’t!” Another comment read, “Na man Forrest Gump is something else.. difficult not to compare. maybe non Hollywood watchers will like it. Aamir in Samar from Dhoom 3 mood.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends as trolls bring up Aamir Khan’s old ‘India is intolerant’ controversy [View Reactions]
So, from the trailer reactions, people are reminded of Samar from Dhoom 3. As you might remember, Aamir played a double role in the 2013 film. What’s your take on the trailer? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's selfie from Karan Johar's bash and more FAKE photos of Bollywood stars that went viral [View Here]
