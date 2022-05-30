The trailer of ’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released yesterday during the IPL 2022 final. Directed by fame Advait Chandan, the film also stars and in key roles. An adaptation of , it is scheduled to release on August, 11 2022. Now, netizens are divided over the film’s trailer and it’s getting a mixed response. Many are trolling Aamir. He is being compared with , who was a part of Forrest Gump. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation seems high on emotions but he looks too much like PK [View Reactions]

Wrote a user, “Pigmy Aamir Khan can never match up to Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump is an iconic movie. Aamir is acting here like a deranged man, like he did in . Tom Hanks never looked deranged in Forrest Gump. He had incredible poise. Khan doesn’t!” Another comment read, “Na man Forrest Gump is something else.. difficult not to compare. maybe non Hollywood watchers will like it. Aamir in Samar from Dhoom 3 mood.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends as trolls bring up Aamir Khan’s old ‘India is intolerant’ controversy [View Reactions]

Bollywood never disappoints with cheap rip offs from Hollywood. Dhoom 3 : Sasti 'Prestige'

Ghajini : Sasti 'Memento'

Thugs of Hindustan : Sasta

'Pirates of the Carribean'

Lal Singh Chaddha : Sasta 'Forrest Gump' Amir khan as Mr perfectionist! ?

LOL #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/ObzZkNe7Mi — P???? (@KudiPatakha_) May 30, 2022

4 years for making Forest gump remake with such cartoonish vfx lol... Aamir khan doing Dhoom 3 samar acting and pk movie acting in whole movie lol... Btw me isi speed se fdfs dekhne jaunga #Prithviraj dekhne 3 june ko??#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/VPugbXTg9u — axay patel??Prithviraj3June? (@akki_dhoni) May 29, 2022

Aamir Khan is so consistent that he gave same performance in Dhoom 3, PK and Laal Singh Chaddha — Sarang (@sarangcasm) May 29, 2022

Na man Forrest Gump is something else.. difficult not to compare. maybe non Hollywood watchers will like it. Aamir in Samar from Dhoom 3 mood. — . (@CoffeexCigars) May 29, 2022

Pigmy Aamir Khan can never match up to Tom Hanks. Forrest Gump is an iconic movie. Aamir is acting here like a deranged man, like he did in Dhoom 3. Tom Hanks never looked deranged in Forrest Gump. He had incredible poise.

Khan doesn’t !

?? https://t.co/N4CUZFGy6x — Onkar Thonte (@OnkarThonte) May 29, 2022

So, from the trailer reactions, people are reminded of Samar from Dhoom 3. As you might remember, Aamir played a double role in the 2013 film. What’s your take on the trailer? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's selfie from Karan Johar's bash and more FAKE photos of Bollywood stars that went viral [View Here]