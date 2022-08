Aamir Khan's ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha releases tomorrow. The film that is the official Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump also stars , and . The film directed by Advait Chandan is making a lot of noise among the masses for both negative and positive reasons. Ahead of the release of the film, #BoycottKLaalSinghChaddha is being widely trended on social media. It is over Aamir Khan's remark on intolerance that fans are calling for a boycott. The actor recently stated that he is having sleepless nights over the film's release. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: With Independence Day and the release of Laal Singh Chaddha being just around the corner, Here is a look at 5 of Aamir Khan’s movies that makes you proud to be an Indian

talks about #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

At an event in Delhi, Aamir Khan confessed that he is having sleepless nights wondering how Laal Singh Chaddha would be received by the audience. He also spoke about the #BoycottLaalSingh trend. He stated that he only has his fingers crossed and is praying to god for everything positive. He said, "I am just keeping my fingers crossed and praying to the almighty and I am having faith in my audience." He further even apologised to people who he may have offended unknowingly. He was quoted saying, "Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna" (If I have hurt someone's heart with something, then I am sorry for that). I respect those who don't want to watch the film but I want more people to watch it."

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan clash

Another major challenge ahead of Aamir Khan, , and is that his film Laal Singh Chaddha is clashing with 's biggies Raksha Bandhan. Both the film are hitting the theatres on August 11 and all eyes are now on the box office numbers. Who will win this war, only time can tell! As of now, we all have our fingers crossed.