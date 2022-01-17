Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on 14th April, setting it up for a mega-clash with Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF: Chapter 2. There's also chatter of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast possibly releasing on the same day, setting things up for a 3-way clash, with all top stars involved across three film industries, Bollywood, Sandalwood and Kollywood. And while Beast may yet book another date, and even if it were to come on the same day, the Nelson Dilipkumar would hardly impact Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF 2, both of which are eagerly anticipated in the Hindi belt, besides the latter's stronghold in its traditional Karnataka domain. Also Read - Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged THIS WHOPPING amount for O Antava; Allu Arjun convinced her to come on board

And now it seems that the threat of Director Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 has become too much for Laal Singh Chaddha as the and starrer, which also features might by contemplating on postponing its release date yet again. A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar) directorial is going to push its release date further back in all likelihood because after seeing the response of 's Pushpa, which overpowered 's 83 despite releasing a week prior to the latter, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha apparently want to take no chances, particularly with a franchise film that already has a fanbase, where the first part did reasonably well at the box office in Hindi territories not to mention its terrific reruns on satellite and OTT.

Our source adds that there's also the matter of some final leg of work remaining on the Aamir Khan movie, after which the team supposedly feels there might not be enough of time left to desirably wrap up post production, especially with all the VFX involved to defy its leading man's age across multiple eras of Indian history, and get the film ready for its due date sans any compromise. So, when it could release next? Well, our source further informs that the makers are now probably looking for a release window either side of the Diwali weekend, though not bang during the Diwali weekend as 's Pathan is expected to storm theatres then, and that makes for a perfect Diwali family release.

Plenty of things to ponder over for the team of Laal Singh Chaddha if these reports indeed turn out to be true.