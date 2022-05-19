Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer to have a major sequence based on Babri Masjid case [Exclusive Deets Inside]

Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to have a key plot device, where Aamir Khan is pitted against the backdrop of the ill-fated Babri Masjid case in keeping with his character's journey through major events of Indian history