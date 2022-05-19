Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path. Now, a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that in keeping with the aforementioned trajectory, a major plot point of the Aamir Khan starrer is expected pit its lead protagonist against the backdrop of the ill-fated Babri Masjid case. The source adds that since Aamir's character will change with key moments of Indian history or even impact their outcome, a similar plot device might be seen in this sequence of the film. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mahhi Vij's comeback, Payal Rohatgi slams Kangana Ranaut and more

Aamir Khan and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled to release on 11th August. The film was earlier supposed to hit the big screen on 14th April, setting it up for a mega-3-way-clash with Yash, , , Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, thus involving all top stars across three film industries – Bollywood, Sandalwood and Kollywood – in a box office tussle. Aamir Khan, who's also the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha averted that, with a decent chunk of work pending for the film to be wrapped up also being a major factor, which would've made the 14th April release difficult to meet.

Aamir Khan announces new Laal Singh Chaddha release date

Announcing the delay in Laal Singh Chaddha's release, productions put out a statement on their official Twitter handle that read: "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide."

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and written by Atul Kulkarni.