Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon.

Aamir Khan strikes deal for Laal Singh Chaddha tickets

A well-placed source in the industry has now exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that has struck a deal with a high-end multiplex chain, and PVR in particular, to lock all ticket prices for the first four days of release at an exorbitant amount, supposedly higher than what the rates were for movies like RRR and KGF 2 or any other Bollywood movie this year during their opening weekends. With Laal Singh Chaddha releasing on 11th August, Aamir wants to ensure that it makes the biggest whack possible during the 4-day, extended Independence Day weekend, as word is that he's uncertain on his product's legs beyond that.

Aamir Khan strikes deal for Laal Singh Chaddha with multiplexes

A well-placed source in the industry has now exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Aamir Khan is on the verge of striking a deal with PVR to reserve all their primetime shows and best screens for Laal Singh Chaddha. As per the deal, the premiere multiplex chain is expected to give the Aamir and starrer all these prime slots for at least 8-10 days. Now, this apparently puts Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan in a fix, which releases on the very same day.