Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon.

Prior to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, sat down with the entertainment news team of IMDb for an episode of 'Best Interview Ever' where he shattered the myth behind his 'Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood' tag, revealing that he prefers magic over perfection. Aamir said that he doesn't believe in perfection because he finds beauty in imperfection and that he certainly isn't a perfectionist, highlighting that the tag was given to him by the media because of the long gaps between the release of his films.

Aamir elaborated that it could also be a case of the media being unable to figure out that he hadn't had a movie that worked in a long time, thus, mistakenly, calling him "perfect". The superstar added that he really "loves magic and a magical moment is much more attractive" to him than "something that is just perfect." We wonder if this could also be a veiled reference about the output of Laal Singh Chaddha and if the actor is preparing the audience over what to expect from the movie.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, and releases in theatres worldwide on 11th August.