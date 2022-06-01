Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon – Hanks-esque loversized beard et al – yet never being able to completely break free of his psychological obstacle yet being able to achieve remarkable feats as a part of several major events throughout the course of Indian history. Also Read - Urfi Javed body shamed as she gets clicked in the city; netizens say, 'Kya chupa rahi ho jab kuch hai hi nahi'

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer backlash

Ever since the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer dropped, it has been met with a barrage of negativity the likes of which Aamir Khan has probably never seen in his 34-year career. And why it's all right to find faults with his character, look, portrayal, mannerisms, diction, the film's rushes themselves and so on and so forth, what's absolutely not done is point fingers that he isn't playing his part like Tom Hanks did for the simple reason that the same critics would've highlighted that an actor of his calibre hasn't brought anything new to the table or infused the character with his distinct approach. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place, right?

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer get approval from SS Rajamouli

One of the major votes of confide the movie has now received is from none other than SS Rajamouli, one of the premiere and arguably the biggest blockbuster filmmaker in the country. Taking to his official Twitter handle, S.S. Rajamouli wrote: "Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He's rocking it like he always does. Can't wait to watch this one in theatres. My best wishes to the entire team." Check out his tweet below:

Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He’s rocking it like he always does. Can’t wait to watch this one in theatres… My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/BqqycMtRDw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 31, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha new trailers

As per a report in Pinkvilla, it seems that Aamir Khan and his team have designed a campaign that unfolds bits and pieces from the world of the film at regular intervals. While the first trailer was launched 2and a half months prior to release, Aamir is apparently already working to launch some more assets in the time to come, with a second trailer set to be unveiled soon closer to the release date, besides multiple small videos, which would serve as mini-trailers, music videos, audio launches and other rushes to build anticipation between the two trailers and keep interest alive.

Fingers crossed that these new assets help accumulate some positivity for Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and Atul Kulkarni has written the screenplay.