Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was among the biggest releases of this year but sadly it also turned out to be the biggest flop. The film simply could not mint money at the box office. Though Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan did their best to promote their film, Laal Singh Chaddha did not register as many footfalls in the theatres as expected. Laal Singh Chaddha failed and so did Aamir Khan. Made on a big scale, the producers of the film had to bear huge losses because of its box office failure. Will Aamir Khan share in the loss?

Latest reports have it that has decided to let go of his fees for Laal Singh Chaddha in order to not put an extra burden on the producers. If he charges his fees then the loss to the producers Viacom 18 would amount to Rs 100 crores says a report in Bollywood Hungama. He has decided to absorb all the loss and blame himself for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. A source stated that he gave four years to the film but did not make a single penny. The source was quoted saying, "He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself." There is no confirmation on the report as yet.

While he still seems to be getting to terms with the setback he suffered in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha, reports had it that Aamir Khan is going to feature in two big-budget films. One will be produced by him and one by someone else. However, his Mogul has been shelved indefinitely.