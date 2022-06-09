will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with . Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forest Gump starring . Now, according to an India Today report, Aamir will be hosting a screening for Tom Hanks. A source told the publication that the screening will happen closer to the release of the film which is on August 11. The screening will happen in the US and Aamir might also travel there. Also Read - Prophet Muhammad row: Naseeruddin Shah opens up on why Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir haven't reacted; 'They have too much to lose'

Talking to IANS, Aamir had recently said, " is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor."

It can be recalled that Aamir had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with . At that time, Spielberg was filming a movie along with Tom Hanks in Germany. Reportedly, while introducing Aamir to Hanks, Spielberg called him 'James Cameron of India.'

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was released recently during the IPL 2022 final. Sharing the film’s trailer, Kareena had thanked Aamir and had revealed how Jeh was also a part of the film. She had written, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) ? Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever ♥️ Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha ♥️”

