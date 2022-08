Sad but true. 's Laal Singh Chaddha has become his lowest rated movie on IMDB. It is even below the disaster Mela and Dhoom 3, which was a superhit despite mixed reviews. Laal Singh Chaddha has got mixed reviews from the audience. Some have loved it absolutely while others found it average. One of the drawbacks apparently is the performance of the actor. Many have said that he is unconvincing in a role that has been immortalized by in Hollywood. Others have found his Punjabi dialect unsatisfactory. On the other hand, and have come across as effortless and luminous. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office collection Day 1: Aamir Khan-Akshay Kumar have a disappointing start; mint as low as Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera

This is indeed worrisome. As we know, one of the key things done by the #BoycottBollywood gang is giving movies low ratings on IMDB. This could very well be the result of the same. The verdict from the public on Laal Singh Chaddha is not bad. The low ratings look very shocking. Aamir Khan has given four years of his time to Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. has written the Hindi adaptation of the film. This is how Twitter reacted on the IMDB Rating... Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood superstars who played Dil Se Desi dudes in their movies

#LaalSinghChaddha Movie IMDB rating 4.2/10 — Kunal Verma (@realkunalverma) August 12, 2022

Loved the movie,not watched forest gump.#LaalSinghChaddha

IMDb rating is low because of mass reporting for sure — @kartik2003 (@kartik20031) August 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is made on a budget of Rs 180 crores. The film has made a little more than Rs 10 crores on day one. Mixed reviews, boycott trend and high pricing of tickets have affected the film. Even Raksha Bandhan which has has made just Rs 8 crore on the opening day. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer expected to open at THIS low figure – trade utterly disappointed