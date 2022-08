Laal Singh Chaddha actor remembered his childhood days when his family was in debt and he did not had money to pay fees. Aamir spoke about how he and his siblings would be late in paying school fees and how they faced hardships during their childhood days. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir spoke his heart out about his childhood and how his family was in debt. During his school days, Aamir revealed that the fee structure was – ₹6 for the 6th standard, ₹7 for the 7th standard, and ₹8 for the 8th standard. He revealed how he along with his siblings were always late to pay their fees and after receiving one or two warnings, the principal would announce their names in the assembly. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar promises to never make any 'ghinoni films'; says, 'Even a psycho thriller should be viewed by families'

Aamir got teary-eyed as he remembered the struggle he and his siblings went through during their childhood days. Aamir is the son of film producer and his wife Zeenat Hussain. Aamir is the eldest among , Farhat Khan, and Nikhat Khan. On the work front, Aamir appeared as a child actor in and made his Bollywood debut with . Aamir has been part of several films including , , Raja Hindustani, , , , , Ghajini, and many more. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is trending on the entertainment news.

He will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside , Mona Singh, and . Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of which will release on August 11.